Sunderland won 2-0 at home against Crewe Alexandra in League One yesterday.

Sunderland claimed their third win under Alex Neil after a comfortable 2-0 win at home against Crewe yesterday. Goals from Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts in the second half ensured the win, which keeps the Black Cats in 5th place of the League One table.

One player not involved yesterday though was Nathan Broadhead. The man on loan from Everton made his return from injury against Charlton Athletic earlier in the month but has since missed the last two owing to a hamstring injury.

But speaking to Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith after yesterday’s win, Neil gave this injury update on Broadhead:

AN: "We'll have to see with Nathan how he is, but it's not a massive issue." #SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) March 12, 2022

Broadhead became a key player for Sunderland under Lee Johnson. The Welshman started to cement his place in the side and in 13 League One outings he scored an impressive five goals from midfield.

His absence has been a blow for Sunderland but they’ve managed to cope without him – for Neil though, if he can get Broadhead back in time for a probable play-off push then that would be a huge plus.

Everton starlet…

Despite being 23 years old now, Broadhead remains a young player with a bright future ahead of him.

He managed to make his Premier League debut for Everton last season and has shone in the games that he’s played for Sunderland this season, though injuries have certainly held him back.

It’s a recurring hamstring inquiry that’s keeping him from really progressing and impressing at the Stadium of Light but if he can make a full recovery from that and finish the season strongly with the Black Cats, he may well come into contention for a place in Frank Lampard’s first-team next season.