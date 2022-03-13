Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has blasted the state of his side’s training pitch after finding himself with a lengthy injury list.

Sheffield United succumbed to a shock 4-1 defeat away at Coventry City yesterday. After Sander Berge opened the scoring, the Blades would go on to conceded four and pick up a second consecutive away defeat in the Championship.

Heckingbottom was forced to play a somewhat make-shift side yesterday. He was without all of George Baldock, Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster, John Fleck, David McGoldrick, Jack O’Connell and Enda Stevens through injury, and speaking to the Bladesman after the game, the Blades boss had this to say on the amount of injuries in his side:

🎙 PH on why so many injuries "The big one for me is our training pitch has been terrible this year. After Fulham we had 2 days of rain and we've not been on it some days, it's just been a bog. We have to address that in the summer."#twitterblades #sufc — The Bladesman (@The_Bladesman) March 12, 2022

Sheffield United’s injury list is one of the largest in the division. Despite having a relatively big squad already, Heckingbottom’s options have become limited and it may hinder his side’s chances of promotion to the Premier League this season.

That hindrance was notable in yesterday’s defeat at Coventry. It was a defeat unlike the Blades who thumped Middlesbrough 4-1 in the game before, though they remain in 5th place of the Championship table.

Still on course…

Sheffield United are still on course to claim a top-six spot with 10 games of the season to play.

Heckingbottom will be hoping that one or two of his injured payers will return in time for a probable play-off battle and that would be a huge boost to his side, who’ve become genuine promotion contenders since his arrival.

The training pitch seems to be a pressing issue for Heckingbottom and he’ll be praying that the club can fix it so that he doesn’t see his players dropping off once against next season.

Up next for Sheffield United is a trip to Blackpool next week.