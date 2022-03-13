Mansfield Town goalkeeper Owen Mason has extended his loan deal at Guiseley, as announced by the non-league side.

Mansfield Town have let the youngster stay out on loan for longer.

Mason, 17, will remain in the National League North until the end of the season now.

He will return to Field Mill in the summer with the hope he will have more experience under his belt.

Mansfield story so far

Mason has been on the books of Mansfield for the past few years having previously played for Notts County, Eastwood CFC and Nottingham City Boys.

He has been a regular for the Stags’ Under-18s side and is a player who they will be looking to help provide a pathway into their first-team down the line.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was loaned out for the first time in his career to date to Guiseley in December and has since made the number one spot his own at Nethermoor Park.

He has made 13 appearances for the Lions so far and has kept four clean sheets.

Mason’s parent club Mansfield were beaten for the first time since November by Tranmere Rovers on Friday night. Nigel Clough’s side are still well in the race for promotion after rising up the table over the past few months.

They are currently 9th in the league and are a point outside the top seven with 13 games left to play. Next up for the Stags is an away trip to Port Vale on Tuesday night, followed by a home clash against Stevenage.