Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has been praised by Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Rotherham United drew 0-0 away at Wycombe Wanderers yesterday.

The Millers sit four points clear at the top of the League One table ahead of 2nd place Wigan Athletic.

They are also four points ahead of 3rd position MK Dons with a game in hand.

Ainsworth has been impressed with the work Warne has done with Rotherham and has said, as per a report by the Bucks Free Press: “You have to credit Rotherham. They are top of the league, Paul Warne is a very good manager, and he is very organised. He was crediting me for being organised and I am proud of that but he is very, very organised.”

He added: “He is a great guy. It is fantastic what he has done for Rotherham United. I really hope he gets the credit he deserves, but I am really proud of everyone here who has accelerated us (Wycombe) to where we are today.”

Rotherham march on

It has been a hectic schedule for the Millers and they have also booked their place at Wembley in the Papa John’s Trophy final this week after beating Hartlepool United on penalties.

Yesterday was a tricky game for them with Wycombe currently eyeing a place in the play-offs but they held strong to keep a clean sheet.

Rotherham’s success this season has been built on a solid defence and all their players know their jobs and put a shift in for each other. They have only conceded 21 goals in 37 games this term which is the best defensive record in the division by far.

Warne is a manager who knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship and has his sights firmly set on a third promotion. There are only nine games left to play now and they continue to keep picking up points on the board.

They are back in action on Tuesday at home to Lincoln City before welcoming Shrewsbury Town to the AESSEAL New York Stadium this weekend.