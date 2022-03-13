Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says there is ‘much more work to be done’ after their defeat yesterday.

Charlton Athletic were beaten 2-1 away at Accrington Stanley.

The Addicks are now winless in their last seven league games.

Sandgaard took to Twitter after their loss against John Coleman’s side and sent the following message to his followers (see tweet below):

Much more work to be done 2-1 #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) March 12, 2022

Charlton in a rut

Charlton have been slipping down the League One table over recent weeks and are now sat in 17th place.

The London club are currently seven points above the relegation zone with 10 games left to play and need to start picking up some wins soon or they will find themselves in trouble.

Johnnie Jackson’s side last won on 5th February against AFC Wimbledon at home and have since lost six out of their last seven league matches.

Charlton opened the scoring yesterday thanks to Jayden Stockley’s 15th goal of the season so far from the penalty spot. However, Accrington pegged them back on 28 minutes through Rosaire Longelo’s goal.

The hosts then took the lead shortly after through midfielder Tommy Leigh to go into half-time 2-1 ahead.

That turned out to be enough for Stanley in the end despite Leigh getting sent off mid-way through the second-half. The Addicks weren’t able to find an equaliser and sent their fans back home frustrated after another loss.

Jackson’s men are back in action on Tuesday night and have a big game at home to Gillingham as they look to halt their poor run of form.