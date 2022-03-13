Birmingham City youngster George Hall is wanted by Leeds United and Southampton, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Birmingham City could face a battle to keep hold of the teenager this summer amid interest from the Premier League.

Hall, 17, penned his first professional contract in November last year but that isn’t deterring other clubs from keeping tabs on his progress.

The Daily Mail claim that sides in Germany are also monitoring the situation.

Birmingham story so far

Hall has been on the books of Birmingham since the age of eight and has since risen up through the academy of the Championship side.

He has been a regular for the Blues at various youth levels to date and was on a scholarship deal before they handed him his first senior contract last year.

The England youth international was a key player for the club’s Under-18s side in the last campaign before making the step up into the Under-23s this term.

He was also given his first-team debut by Lee Bowyer earlier this season against QPR.

Birmingham will be desperate to keep hold of him despite Leeds and Southampton now showing an interest in luring him away from St Andrew’s. Hall is a player who they will look to pave a pathway into their side over the next couple of years.

The Blues drew 0-0 at home to Hull City yesterday and are sat in 19th place in the league table. They are 16 points above the relegation zone with nine games left.