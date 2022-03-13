Manchester United are keen on re-signing Sam Johnstone from West Bromwich Albion, as reported by The Sun.

The Premier League giants are interested in luring him back to Old Trafford on a free transfer this summer.

Johnstone, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become available as a free agent at the end of June.

The Sun claim West Ham United are leading the race to land him at the moment, with Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton also in the frame.

West Brom spell so far

West Brom swooped to sign the England international back in 2018 and he has since gone on to make 162 appearances for them in all competitions, keeping 43 clean sheets along the way.

The stopper helped the Baggies gain promotion to the top flight in his second season at the club under Slaven Bilic but couldn’t prevent them from slipping back into the Championship in the last campaign.

Johnstone stuck with the Midlands club last summer despite their relegation and has played 31 times for them this term. However, his side will face a battle to keep hold of him in a couple of months time with a few clubs credited with an interest now.

He rose up through the academy at Manchester United and despite being a regular at various levels, he never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils.

Instead, they loaned him out to Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers, Preston North End and Aston Villa to gain experience.