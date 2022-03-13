Bradford City arrested a run of indifferent form with an impressive 2-0 win on Saturday against runaway League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

It was a victory that not only stopped City’s slide but also one that gave new boss Mark Hughes his first win since taking over the club. The Bantams now sit 15th in the League Two table with 10 games left to make their mark.

In a game Forest Green were expected to win, they met staunch defence from a Bradford side who needed the points. Twice Luke Hendrie cleared off the line on the way to helping the West Yorkshire side keep a clean sheet.

The game was won for Hughes’ side in the second half. First Callum Cooke (64′) scored his third goal of the season before Rovers were reduced to 10 men following Udoka Godwin-Malife’s second yellow card.

Forest Green continued to push for an equaliser and that led to City’s second goal. With all players up for a last-gasp corner, Bradford won the ball and Andy Cook (90’+5) outpaced a retreating defence to slot home.

One player who was vital in helping Bradford City to victory, and helping to keep a clean sheet, was centre-back Paudie O’Conner.

The numbers don’t lie…

O’Connor continues to impress for Bradford City and it is easy to see why other sides higher up the league ladder are being linked to him.

O’Connor first made his name at Bradford’s near-neighbours Leeds United, leaving the Whites at a time when others were making the breakthrough ahead of him.

Since arriving at Valley Parade on a January 2019 – then on a free transfer that July – the 24-year-old O’Connor has gone on make 120 appearances for the Bantams.

This season has seen him score three goals in 36 League Two games but it is his performances that have been catching the eye more. One such performance was seen against Forest Green on Saturday.

As per WhoScored’s match profile, O’Connor was at the centre of a solid defensive effort from Bradford City. That was no more clearly demonstrated by his game-high eight headers won.

He also succeeded in all three of his tackle attempts as well as making two interceptions. Added to that, O’Connor also helped the Bantams cause with a game-tying six clearances of Forest Green ball.

Next up for Bradford City and Paudie O’Connor is a trip to County Durham to face Hartlepool United on Tuesday night.