Bradford City have been a side on the slide for a lot of this season. However, they turned that around on Saturday with a 2-0 win over League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

That 2-0 win was a first under new boss Mark Hughes who first two games had ended in defeat for the Bantams. However, victory over a stuttering Forest Green gives the West Yorkshire fresh hopes their campaign in on an upturn.

It was a hard-fought and goalless first half at The Fully Charged New Lawn with neither side willing to budge an inch in a tight game. As such, both sides went into the break locked into a 0-0 scoreline.

The game sparked into life in the second half. First, that came through City taking the lead when Callum Cooke (64′) netted only his second of the season. The next spark proved to be a turning point in the game.

Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malite saw red (76′) after earning his second yellow card after a first one on 64 minutes. That reduced Rovers to 10 men and meant they were chasing the game.

That chasing of the game undid them at the death. With goalkeeper Luke McGee up for a last-minute corner, the Bantams broke and striker Andy Cook (90+4′) outpaced a retreating defence to slot in from a tight angle.

Here are three Bradford City players who stood out and impressed in a big win against runaway League Two leaders Forest Green on Saturday.

Paudie O’Connor – Who Scored rating 8.3

O’Connor played at the heart of a resolute Bradford City defence. The centre-back was a big reason for the Bantams keeping a clean sheet. As well as an attempt at goal, the former Leeds United man had a game-leading eight successful headers as well as completing all three tackles.

His WhoScored Man of the Match performance also included two interceptions of Forest Green ball as well as a game-tying six clearances. Paudie O’Connor’s stature continues to grow and it is easy to see why the likes of Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with him.

Luke Hendrie – Who Scored rating 8.0

In a staunch defensive performance by the West Yorkshire side, right-back Hendrie was another Bantam who stood out. He completed one tackle, one interception and made three clearances over the course of the game. However, his contribution was key in one more area – Hendrie making two goalline clearances to ensure all three points travelled back to Valley Parade.

Alex Bass – Who Scored rating 8.0

Clean sheets are often used as the metric to define a good performance by a goalkeeper. That would go a long way towards explaining Alex Bass’ 8.0 rating from WhoScored. However, Bass’ input to that was that the on-loan Portsmouth stopper made four saves to ensure that he played his part keeping it goalless for City.