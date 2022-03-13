Nottingham Forest are a side looking good at the moment. They are unbeaten in their last six games and sit on the fringes of the Championship play-offs, which was consolidated with an easy 4-0 win on Saturday.

The three points from that win sees the Reds sitting 9th in the Championship table on 55 points. In a congested top end of the table, they are just one win from entering the play-offs.

Steve Cooper’s Forest side were out of the blocks like a rocket, Keinan Davies putting them 1-0 up with just 17 seconds on the clock. As far as the scoring went, that was it for the first half.

However, Forest put a beleaguered Reading to the sword. They scored three further goals in the second half through Davis (62′), Ryan Yates (75′) and Sam Surridge (80′).

Davis might have grabbed the headlines with his two goals but another Forest player also deserves the plaudits for his part in the Reds big win. That player is Djed Spence.

The stats tell their own story…

Spence is currently at Nottingham Forest on loan from Championship rivals Middlesbrough. Such has been his success at the City Ground that German giants Bayern Munich are said to be interested in his signing.

His time with Cooper’s Forest outfit has seen him score one goal. His two assists Davis’ opening goal and Yates’ goal against Reading made it four assists for the campaign.

However, as per WhoScored’s match statistics, Spence’s game was much more than just the two assists. He saw a lot of Forest’s possession (5.3%) and had 75 touches in the game.

His passing accuracy (83%) was very high and he completed 39 of his 47 attempts. Three of these completed passes – including the two assists – were key passes.

Additional to that, he also completed a game-high four dribbles, as well as winning all three headed duels that he competed for. Spence also found time to weigh in with his defensive game, winning one tackle, making one clearance and one interception.