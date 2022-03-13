Charlton Athletic are not having the best of 2021/22 League One campaigns. That continued on Saturday with a 2-1 loss at the hands of 10-man Accrington Stanley.

That loss sees the Addicks now winless in their last six outings. Indeed, the London side’s last win was at the start of February. That run of seven winless games sees Johnnie Jackson’s side 17th in the League One table.

In an action-packed opening half, Charlton went 1-0 up through Jayden Stockley (18′ pen) before being pegged back by Rosaire Longelo (28′) with Stanley’s equaliser. Four minutes later, Tommy Leigh (32′) put Accrington 2-1 up from Colby Bishop’s assist,

There were no goals in the second half although there was one moment of drama. Accrington goalscorer Leigh received a straight red (63′) to reduce the home side to ten men. Despite playing the last 30-or-so minutes against a Stanley side a man short, the Addicks couldn’t come up with an equaliser.

In a game where Charlton Athletic could have done with three points, here are three Addicks players whose performances were somewhat disappointing.

Ben Purrington – WhoScored rating 6.0

Left-sided midfielder Purrington didn’t have the best of games against Accrington Stanley on Saturday. He completed just 10 passes from a lowly 15 attempts – none of them were key passes leading to teammate chances. He completed one dribble but the defensive side of his game was non-existant. He completed no tackles, made no clearances and had zero interceptions.

Elliot Lee – WhoScored rating 6.1

Central midfielder Lee was another Addick who failed to shine against an Accrington side playing a man short for half an hour. He was accurate (73%) with his passing but his 27 completed passes led to just one chance from a key pass. He made just one tackle in a defensive performance that had no other contributions from the 27-year-old.

Jason Pearce – WhoScored rating 6.1

Veteran defender Pearce played as the central figure in a Charlton back three. Despite winning five headers, he also lost out in four other headed duels. Apart from two clearances, he had no other defensive contributions across the game. It wasn’t the best of performances against a side playing a man short for a sizeable part of the game.