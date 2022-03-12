Middlesbrough stopped the rot, ending a three game losing run away from home after a 0-0 draw at Millwall.

Middlesbrough came into the game off the back of three consecutive disappointing away defeats at Bristol City, Barnsley, and Sheffield United.

They took on a Millwall side today who had won five of their last six games.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw with both sides having a similar amount of opportunities to win the game. Boro just shaded it with more shots on target in the match.

The draw means Middlesbrough stay in eighth position in the Championship table and remain one point outside of the top six. Millwall are in 11th, and just two points behind today’s opponents.

There were some eye catching performances for Chris Wilder’s side, and here are three players who impressed in the draw earlier today.

Paddy McNair – WhoScored rating 7.2

Boro’s best performing player on Saturday afternoon was centre-back Paddy McNair.

He got forwards on plenty of occasions and defended brilliantly throughout the 90 minutes.

Joe Lumley – WhoScored rating 7.2

One of his better games in a Boro shirt, goalkeeper Joe Lumley made crucial stops to keep the scores level.

He also marshalled his box very well, coming to punch, collect, clear and sweep up whenever necessary.

Lee Peltier – WhoScored rating 7.1

Kept his place in the starting line up because of the absence of Anfernee Dijksteel and was calm and collected in and out of possession.

Peltier made the most tackles and most blocks for Boro and also made the second-highest number of clearances.