Sheffield Wednesday returned to winning ways in some style on Saturday afternoon, after an eventful game at Hillsborough saw the Owls run out 6-0 winners against Cambridge United.

In an action-packed first-half performance, Darren Moore’s Owls side were already 4-0 to the good. Their first was an own goal through the U’s Lloyd Jones. However, Barry Bannan (10′) and Saido Berahino (37′, 41′) gave Moore’s side a commanding lead at the break.

The second half started off at a pace, George Byers (48′) putting Wednesday 5-0 up before Berahino’s hat-trick goal (54′) put the Owls 6-0 to the good. However, that proved to be the last of the goals in a result that catapulted the South Yorkshire side back into the League One play-off places.

Berahino was the chief architect of Wednesday’s demolition of Cambridge United, despite being subbed off on 72 minutes.

The stats don’t lie…

With three goals and an assist to his name, there was little doubt that Berahino would land WhoScored‘s Man of the Match award.

That output alone was enough to grant him a perfect 10 rating from WhoScored. However, his performance on Saturday was more than that – much more indeed.

He fashioned six shots at goal against a shell-shocked Cambridge outfit – five of these shots were on target. Added to this he completed 18 of 23 pass attempts (78% accuracy) in a performance that made him a thorn in the U’s side all afternoon.

Saturday’s hat-trick makes it six goals in 21 League One appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, going alongside goals against Shrewsbury, Doncaster and Lincoln.

Next up for Wednesday and Berahino is a League One match on Tuesday at home against Accrington Stanley.