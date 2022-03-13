Sheffield Wednesday entered Saturday’s home game against a midtable Cambridge United side just a win outside the play-offs in League One. They ended the game with a huge 6-0 win.

It was a result that saw the Owls jump into 5th in the Sky Bet League One table. This valuable win was their fourth in six games and got them back to winning ways.

In the first half Darren Moore’s men were firmly in the driving seat. They controlled most of the first-half ball and were soon 2-0 up. They went ahead when Lloyd Jones (6′) put through his own goal before the evergreen Barry Bannon (10′) added a quick second.

Bannon turned from scorer to provider as Saido Berahino (37′) notched Wednesday’s third goal of an entertaining half of football. There was still enough time for Wednesday to notch a fourth of the half, Berahino (41′) getting his second in quick succession.

The second half saw Cambridge boss Mark Bonner ring the changes bringing off Wes Hoolahan and Adam May and replacing them with Harvey Knibbs and Liam O’Neil. However, Wednesday added a fifth of the afternoon, Berahino turning provider for George Byers (48′).

Berahino didn’t have to wait long (54′) to complete his hat-trick, converting Jack Hunt’s assist for the Owls’ sixth of the afternoon. Despite racking up 23 shots – 10 that were on target – Wednesday couldn’t add to their total in a game that ended in a comfortable 6-0 win.

Sheffield Wednesday needed to get back on a winning track to maintain their play-off push. They did so in emphatic fashion against a shellshocked Cambridge outfit.

Here are three Owls players who shone brightly for Darren Moore’s side in a massive win on Saturday afternoon.

Saido Berahino – WhoScored rating 10

With three goals and an assist, there was no doubt that Saido Berahino would be WhoScored’s Man of the Match. He earned a perfect 10 for his performance against Cambridge United – this coming in just 72 minutes on the field. His game was more than this, though, but you cannot get away from such sparkling headline figures.

Barry Bannan – WhoScored rating 9.0

Evergreen midfielder Bannan was another Owls star who stood out in a fantastic Sheffield Wednesday performance on a sparkling afternoon. Bannan’s 9.2 rating came primarily from a goal and an assist. However, relying on just that would demean his overall performance. He also

George Byers – WhoScored rating 8.4

Bannan’s fellow midfielder Byers was another whose high rating was helped out by one of Wednesday’s goals on a successful Saturday afternoon. However, his game was much more than this and included 61 accurate passes, five headers, four tackles and two clearances. He was also accurate with his corners, three finding the first man.