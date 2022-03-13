Derby County are still struggling near the foot of the Championship table. On Saturday they travelled to visit a consistent Bournemouth side at the Vitality Stadium. It was a game that ended in a 2-0 loss for the Rams.

That result leaves Wayne Rooney’s men 23rd in the Championship table. They only have nine games left to preserve their second-tier status.

The first half saw the home side Cherries (58%) have more of the possession and create more chances (5) than a visiting Derby County outfit (3). Chances don’t win games, goals do that. It was Bournemouth who scored first, Dominic Solanke (45+4′) putting the home side ahead.

The second half saw Derby County push hard to get themselves back into the game. They dominated second-half possession (62.8%-37.2%) but they were unable to turn it around. Instead, it was Bournemouth through Jamal Lowe (90′) who made the game safe – a game that ended 2-0 to the Cherries.

Here are three Derby County players who were disappointing in a 2-0 loss that still leaves the Rams battling against relegation from the Championship.

Krystian Bielik – WhoScored rating 5.9

Poland international Bielik was subbed off on 67 minutes but a story is told by his rather low, 5.9 rating. Despite a healthy amount (3.4%) of possession, he only managed to complete 22 passes and none of these were key passes creating chances. He also failed to contribute defensively with zero tackles, clearances or interceptions.

Tom Lawrence – WhoScored rating 6.0

Left-sided attacker Lawrence has been one of the Rams’ better performers over the course of this season. However, that wasn’t the case against Bournemouth on Saturday. He did complete 34 passes – including two key passes creating chances – but he failed to create his usual sparky performance. The only other thing he contributed was one completed tackle.

Nathan Byrne – WhoScored rating 6.0

Right-back Byrne was another Rams player who failed to spark in the 2-0 loss to Bournemouth. The 29-year-old completed 36 passes but only one of those was a key pass creating a chance for a teammate. In a game where defensive duties were needed, he contributed just one completed tackle and three clearances.