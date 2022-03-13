Barnsley hosted runaway Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham in Saturday’s early kick-off. It was a game that ended in a 1-1 draw for a deserved share of the points.

That result means that Barnsley are still 23rd in the table and only trail 21st-placed Reading by four points. It is a campaign where they have 10 games left to preserve their second-tier status.

The Tykes found themselves up against it in the first half of the game. Fulham bossed possession (62.8%) but the South Yorkshire side created more chances (7) than did the league leaders (6). It was a half of football where they went in 1-0 to the good, Carlton Morris (44′) converting a late penalty.

The second half saw Barnsley even more up against it. Fulham controlled the second-half possession (72%) and created far more chances (10 to 1). However, chances need to be put away and that is what Fulham did. Harry Wilson (86′) got that equaliser for the Cottagers in a game that saw them in a scrap for a share of the points.

Barnsley proved that they were up for the fight against a very good Fulham outfit. Here are three Tykes players who impressed in a battling performance against Marco Silva’s runaway league leaders.

Michal Helik – WhoScored rating 7.8

Central defender Helik was rated WhoScored’s Man of the Match against Fulham. In a game where the Tykes’ defence would need to be strong, Helik typified that. He won a game-leading eight headers as well as making a game-leading 10 clearances. It was a performance that was key in a battling 1-1 draw and a valuable share of the points.

Carlton Morris – WhoScored rating 7.6

Morris’ goal could prove vital when the end of the season comes around. It was a big reason in his rating against Fulham. It was his 5th goal of the season to go alongside three assists. However, his game was more than that and included three headers, two successful dribbles and two completed tackles.

Amine Bassi – WhoScored rating 6.8

Bassi is becoming something of a terrace favourite at Oakwell. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder failed to add to his two-goal, two-assist tally but he put himself about against a very good Fulham side. He created one chance from his 23 completed passes (82% accuracy) from a 4% share of possession. He also won two headers as well as contributing two tackles and four accurate corners.