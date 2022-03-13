Fulham travelled north from London to take on Barnsley at Oakwell in Saturday’s early Championship game. They returned to the capital with a share of the points after a 1-1 draw.

It was a classic case of a top-by-a-mile side in the Cottagers taking on a side like the Tykes who are staring relegation in the face. The points shared from the game means that Fuham were 14 points ahead of the pack before the rest of the games got underway.

In a game where Fulham dominated the first half (62.8% possession), Barnsley were still able to fashion more chances (7 to 6). It was also a half where they went in 1-0 up after Carlton Morris (44′) converted a penalty.

The second half Fulham up the ante as they went looking for a result. It was pretty much one-way traffic for the Londoners who controlled possession (72%) and created far more chances (10 to 1) than their hosts.

However, chances need to be put away and that’s what Fulham did, Harry Wilson (86′) grabbing the much-needed equaliser.

That 1-1 result was enough to see Fulham maintain their imperious march towards the Championship title and promotion back to the Premier League.

Here are three Fulham players who impressed in what was a hard-fought draw in South Yorkshire against a determined Barnsley outfit.

Harry Wilson – WhoScored rating 7.7

Former Liverpool youngster Wilson was always going to score highly what with his goal. However, he was the highest-rated of the Fulham players for more than just that. He was accurate (79%) in his passing, completing 33 passes. What was more impressive was that four of these were key passes that created chances for the Cottagers.

Tom Cairney – WhoScored rating 7.2

Nottingham-born Cairney was the second-highest rated of Fulham’s players – this despite him only playing half the game. Coming on at half-time, 31-year-old Cairney completed 31 passes (72%) accuracy as well as winning all four of his dribble attempts. His introduction allowed Fulham to turn the key in the second half.

Fabio Carvalho – WhoScored rating 7.1

19-year-old Carvalho continues to make strides in the Championship as well as adding to his burgeoning reputation. His assist for Harry Wilson’s equaliser was his 6th of the season to go alongside seven goals. He was highly accurate (90%) with his passing and created four chances from his 19 completed passes.