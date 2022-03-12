Hull City teen Louis Beckett has teamed up with non-league outfit Bridlington Town on loan, it has been confirmed.

Beckett, who has made a one-month switch to the Seasiders, signed a pro contract with Hull City in May last year and has since been loaned out to Ossett United before returning to his parent club in January.

The left-winger is joining a struggling Bridlington Town side who sit just shy of relegation in the Northern Premier League Division One East this season and will be hoping that Beckett can give them a much-needed lift.

Building for the future

Hull City have had mixed results this season with the introduction of new manager Shota Arveladze. The Georgian replaced outgoing boss Grant McCann in January and kicked off his spell with a victory before a mixed bag of results to date. The club look safe from the drop, currently sitting 13 points off the drop zone and eight points off Reading who sit below them in the table.

The Tigers have embraced their younger talent this season and this will surely be a positive sign for youngsters at the club like Beckett who will be on the hunt for first-team football in the coming years.

Jacob Greaves, loanees Di’Shon Bernard and Ryan Longman, and top scorer Keane Lewis-Potter are all among the club’s highest appearance makers in 2021/22.

The Tigers travel to the West Midlands this afternoon to face Birmingham City in what will be a tightly contested 3pm kick-off in the Championship.