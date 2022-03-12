Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has said young midfielder Jordan James won’t be letting transfer speculation distract him from the task at hand at St Andrew’s.

Since emerging in the first-team picture back in November, James has cemented himself as a regular in Bowyer’s Birmingham City side.

The youngster has played 18 times for the Blues across all competitions, displaying his versatility by operating in a number of roles in the middle of the park. In the process, he has chipped in with one assist and one goal too.

As a 17-year-old Championship regular, James has unsurprisingly started to attract interest from elsewhere. It has been claimed that a number of Premier League sides are keeping tabs on the midfielder, but Bowyer has backed James to stay focused on his game.

Bowyer, as quoted by Birmingham Live, has said that speculation is inevitable, but insisted he has no worries about keeping James grounded.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He won’t let that [the speculation] affect him.

“Obviously there is always going to be speculation, a 17-year-old lad that’s doing really well, scored in the Championship, I don’t think there’s been too many for a while doing what he has done, so there was always going to be interest in him.

“He is a good lad, he is a grounded lad, a respectful person and we have got Paul Harsley that looks after those lads in the transition from the 23s to the first team, or from the 18s to the first team in his case, he is very good with him.

“He will stay grounded I have no doubt whatsoever, he is not a lad we need to worry about on that side of things.”

Continuing his development

At such a young age, James will has the best years of his career ahead of him, so there is no need to rush to make a move away while he can continue his development by playing regular first-team football at a high level in the Championship.

Birmingham City will have to be careful not to burn him out though, as many young talents have been rushed into senior action too early, preventing them from maximising their potential.

For now though, James will be focused on improving game by game as he bids to forge a career for himself in the first-team.