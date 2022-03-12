Lincoln City striker Tom Hopper has expressed in a club interview his desire for more game time as his reintroduction continues post-injury.

Hopper completed 90 minutes for the club as they beat Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

The striker suffered a stress fracture to his shin back in September and has recently returned to action.

Now, speaking to the Imps’ official site, he has expressed his desire to increase his minutes in a bid to progress his return to full fitness.

On the official Imps site, Hopper said:

“I felt the effects of it after my first 90 minutes. It took a couple of days to recover but that is expected after such a long lay-off; the work the rehab team did allowed the transition into the match environment.”

“In football you are not blessed with time, it is of the essence, so the injury was frustrating but we were patient enough and now we’re in a good place on the back of that.”

Mid-table push

Michael Appleton’s side will be hoping to make a charge up the table at the end of this season and push away from the relegation zone. They currently sit seven points clear of the drop but Appleton will certainly be eager to broaden that gap even further. The return of Hopper certainly makes this more likely.

Hopper scored seven goals and assisted five last season for the Imps as they reached the play-off final only to be defeated by Blackpool. He scored twice in the build-up to the final but a double from the Lancashire side’s midfielder, Kenny Dougall, resigned the club to another season of League One football.

Since his gradual return from injury, Tom Hopper has forged a partnership with new recruit John Marquis who joined the club from Portsmouth in the January transfer window.

Lincoln City had a great start to 2022 but have since endured topsy-turvy form and have been unable to reassure fans that they will remain in the division.

Next up, the club travel to London today to face fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon.