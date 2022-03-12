AFC Wimbledon have announced that long-serving defender Will Nightingale has extended his contract at the club via their official website.

The centre-back, who signed for the London side in 2004 at the age of nine, has signed a brand-new three-and-a-half-year deal at the club. The contract will see him stay at Plough Lane until the summer of 2025.

Nightingale has played 169 for the club since breaking into the first-team in 2014. He has featured 25 times this season in a struggling Wimbledon side.

On his contract signing, Nightingale told the club:

“I’m delighted to have signed.

“Everyone knows how much this club means to me. It’s important to myself to have this sorted and now I can just focus on keeping this club in League One.”

Nightingale joined the club just two years after their 2002 formation following the original Wimbledon team’s relocation to Milton Keynes.

The London-born defender went on to say: “I can’t truly be happy until I’ve had success with this club. I’ve been with the club for eighteen years, so it’s been more a part of my life than not! I love the club.”

“For me, I am one of the fans. I know what it means, and I am one of you. I want the best for this football club.”

An inspirational player

The news of Nightingale’s new contract will certainly be music to the ears of the AFC Wimbledon faithful. The club are currently battling to stay in League One. They sit just one place above the relegation zone on 33 points having failed to win any of their last 17 games – not a single game since 7th December.

Manager Mark Robinson has a difficult task on his hands but Nightingale’s commitment and dedication to the club will surely help as they attempt to fend off relegation.

Nightingale has been a regular starter for the club since their promotion to League One in 2016.

The club will face Lincoln City today and will be hoping to pick up at least a point to drag themselves a little bit further from the drop.