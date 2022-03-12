Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said Dapo Afolayan has to be like Paul Scholes if he wants to flourish in a new central role.

The former West Ham United youngster has spent the majority of this season operating on the left-hand side, but he has been deployed in a central role more often than not recently.

While it has meant Afolayan’s output in terms of goals and assists hasn’t been quite has fruitful, the switch has seen Bolton Wanderers improve vastly.

Now, Trotters boss Evatt has moved to discuss Afolayan’s new role in the middle.

As quoted by The Bolton News, the Bolton Wanderers manager stated that the 24-year-old has to be like England and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes in the way that he saw the game, saying it was like he used to play with “wing mirrors”. Here’s what he had to say:

“We had a good conversation today and the kid wants to learn, I have loved working with him.

“He was asking what he needs to do better, what he needs to do more, where we think the space is, understanding his team-mates and their strengths and weaknesses.

“Playing in that central role is more difficult because you have to see things 360 degrees and the pictures around you. The best one I can think of in recent years was Paul Scholes, who almost had wing mirrors, and that is how Dapo has to be.”

Moving forward…

It remains to be seen if Afolayan stays in a central role in the long-term, despite the fact that he has spent the vast majority of his career on the left.

Evatt’s current 3-4-1-2 has been working well in recent months, so it would be a bizarre decision to change a working system so late in the season and with so much at stake, so it seems it will be in place until at least the end of the season.

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping that they can continue to enjoy success in their current system as they bid to close the gap to the play-off spots. As it stands, Evatt and co sit in 11th, seven points away from the top-six having played more than most teams around them,