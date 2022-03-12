Exeter City defender Jonathan Grounds will not be available for the Grecians’ clash with Salford City this afternoon.

Grounds, 34, has spent much of this season on the Exeter City bench, remaining an unused substitute in 16 League Two games so far.

However, after waiting patiently for a chance in the side, Grounds has played a part in the last four league games, starting in the loss to Mansfield Town and in the 3-1 win over Swindon Town, scoring against the latter. However, he was also forced off through injury at half time against his former side.

Now, an update has emerged on Grounds.

As quoted by Devon Live, Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has said he will be out for a “longer period” than expected, keeping him out of this weekend’s game against Salford City.

It remains unknown when he will be back, but he won’t be available against the Ammies.

Here’s what Taylor had to say:

“We lost Jonathan on Tuesday.

“The scans are not good and it is not a strain and more of a tear in the calf muscle so he is going to be out for a longer period than we first thought and that is a real shame for Jonathan as he had to be patient on the back of Alex and Cheick’s form.

“He has been consistent when he has played and contributed to goals, so it is a disappointment to lose Groundsy.”

Looking ahead…

After Tranmere Rovers’ win on Friday night, Exeter City will be determined to pick up all three points in order to return to the automatic promotion spots.

A win would put them in 2nd place if Northampton Town are defeated, and with Forest Green Rovers’ form faltering, a late charge for the title isn’t completely out of the realms of possibility just yet.

They face a Salford City side who will be determined to win as well though. The Ammies are eight points away from the play-offs with 13 games remaining but their strong form of late means they are still in contention for a top-seven finish.