Sheffield Wednesday’s loaned-in defender Jordan Storey has failed to rule out a possible permanent move to Hillsborough in the summer.

Since making a temporary move to Hillsborough, the Preston North End loan man has made a good impression in blue and white.

Storey has played nine times for Sheffield Wednesday in League One, helping keep five clean sheets. The Owls have won an impressive seven out of the nine games the 24-year-old defender has played in, with his strong displays in Darren Moore’s defence making him a popular figure among the Hillsborough faithful.

As always, impressive performances from a loan player lead to calls from supporters for the move to be made permanent.

Now, Storey has opened up on the possibility of a long-term stay with Sheffield Wednesday.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Preston North End loanee said that he will wait and see what happens in the summer, failing to rule out a permanent stay. Here’s what he had to say:

“You never say never in football.

“I have still got a few years left in Preston. Football is a mad sport. There is no reason why it couldn’t happen. I’ll just take every game as it comes as see how it comes at the end of the season. We will see what happens in the summer. If it happens, it happens.

“From the very first moment I stepped into the building, the staff and players were really welcoming to me. “That always helps when you move somewhere new. I’ve enjoyed my time here and it helps when we pick up good performances along the way.

“I’ve only got good things to say about the club.”

The report adds that Preston North End’s plan behind the loan move was to give Storey some more senior game time before bringing him back into the first-team fold next season when Sepp van den Berg returns to Liverpool upon the conclusion of his loan.

In the meantime…

Until the summer transfer window rolls around, Storey’s focus will be on Sheffield Wednesday’s bid to return to the Championship.

As it stands, Moore’s men sit outside of the play-offs by one point in 8th place, tied on points with 7th placed Wycombe Wanderers and only one behind 6th placed Plymouth Argyle.

Last time out, Wednesday were defeated 3-1 by Lincoln City, so they will be hoping to get back to winning ways against Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon.