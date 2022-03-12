Andy Carroll scored his first goal for West Brom in the 2-2 draw v Huddersfield Town last night.

West Brom welcomed Huddersfield Town in the Championship last night. The Terriers are vying for automatic promotion after a stellar season so far, and they had a tow goal lead with less than 10 minutes to go thanks to a brace from Danny Ward.

But Karlan Grant scored from the spot to get the Baggies back into the game and soon after, Carroll nodded home the equaliser.

The former Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham striker scored his first goal in eight league outings for West Brom after joining in January.

Speaking to wba.co.uk after the game, he had this to say on his goal last night:

“It’s such a great feeling every time the ball hits the back of the net. That’s part of my job and it’s a great feeling to get my first for the club.

“The manager told me to tell the other lads to get the ball in the box. There wasn’t really much going on so he told me to get in the box and get on the end of things in there.

“Semi hesitated the first time I was ready to make my run but when he eventually crossed it, it was a great ball into the box and I didn’t really have to do too much. I’m just glad I got my head on it.”

Tough times…

Despite claiming a decent point v Huddersfield Town, West Brom and Bruce are still struggling. They sit in mid-table after last night’s result but from their last nine games, the Baggies have claimed only five points (from a possible 45).

The home fans were booing once again last night, and Carroll addressed that after the game:

“The lads showed great character and a determination to never give up. There was booing inside the ground and the lads could have given up but they stayed with it.

“We got one goal and then I got the second. If I’m being honest, we could have had another couple right at the end too.

“We’ve had a dip in form and we’ve all been disappointed about that, but we’re in it together and we’ve still got plenty of points to play for.”

Carroll wasn’t everyone’s first-choice to come in over January. He arrived after the injury to Daryl Dike and after his short spell at Reading during the first half of this season, going seven games without a goal to kick-start his Baggies career.

But his first goal for the club last night should instil some confidence in his game – he remains a striker with bags of experience and he showed the necessary instincts of a striker last night, which will give Bruce hope that he can score some more goals between now and the end of the campaign.

And a spirited fightback from the player last night should give some belief to fans that the team can finish the season strongly – up next for West Brom is a home game v Fulham next week.