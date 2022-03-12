Huddersfield Town drew 2-2 away at West Brom in the Championship last night.

Huddersfield Town looked to be on their way to another impressive victory in the Championship last night, after two goals either side of half-time from Danny Ward handed them a to goal lead at The Hawthorns.

But the Baggies would eventually claim a point from the game after Karlan Grant scored from the spot late on, and Andy Carroll scored the second soon after.

It was a controversial penalty call – Sorba Thomas’ boot was deemed to be raised inside his own box, though the decision looked a poor one upon seeing the replay.

Nevertheless, it’s another point for the Terriers who are now 17 games unbeaten in the Championship, sitting in 2nd place of the table with nine games of their season left to play.

Super Danny Ward…

Ward has enjoyed a decent career in the Football League to date. He’s represented all of Bolton Wanderers, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town in two separate stints, Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

But with 13 league goals already this season, this campaign becomes his best in terms of league goals.

He’s become a fine player under Carlos Corberan and speaking to the club after last night’s draw, the Spaniard had this to say on Ward:

“Danny Ward was very good in his pressing, and he showed the actions in the box that you must do as a very good striker. He is a very important player for us.”

The 30-year-old has become a surprise source of goals for Huddersfield this season – his overall play has really progressed under Corberan and he can score a variety of goals, which will prove vital if Huddersfield are to achieve promotion this season.

Up next for the Terriers is a trip to Millwall next week.