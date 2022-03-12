Bournemouth and French giants Lyon are said to be among the sides keeping tabs on Bristol City’s midfield star Han-Noah Massengo.

During the January transfer window, Massengo was said to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

It was claimed that German outfit Freiburg were keen on bringing the Bristol City star over to the Bundesliga, but a move failed to materialise. In the wake of the interest, the Robins lodged a fresh contract offer to Massengo, but as it stands, his deal still expires at the end of next season.

Now, fresh reports have emerged claiming the 20-year-old is fielding further interest.

As per a report from Bristol World, Bristol City’s Championship rivals Bournemouth and French giants Lyon have been watching Massengo.

Bournemouth are in with a shout of returning to the Premier League this season and, as one of the Championship’s standout talents, Massengo would be a clever signing. As for Lyon, they may have their eye on a fresh midfield star after losing Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle United in January.

More on Massengo

Former Monaco talent Massengo joined the Robins in a high-profile move back in August 2019.

Since then, he has featured 89 times for Bristol City across all competitions, managing two assists in the process. Mainly operating as a defensive midfielder, the Villepinte-born starlet is a well-rounded player. He possesses a wide passing range and isn’t afraid to take on his man and carry the ball forward, though he doesn’t shirk his defensive responsibilities either.

Massengo averages 1.2 successful dribbles and a pass completion rate of 78% per game, as well as 1.7 tackles and 0.9 interceptions.