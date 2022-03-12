Huddersfield Town drew 2-2 away at West Brom in the Championship last night.

Huddersfield Town’s automatic promotion hopes were dented last night after they drew away at West Brom, letting slip a two goal lead against Steve Bruce’s side.

The Terriers had an initial 2-0 lead thanks to a brace from Danny Ward before a controversial penalty decision with less than 10 minutes to go.

Huddersfield’s Sorba Thomas was deemed to raise his boot high in his own penalty box and referee Matt Donohue rewarded a penalty which, on further inspection, seemed to be the wrong decision.

Andy Carroll then scored West Brom’s equaliser soon after and after the game, Thomas took to Twitter with this message:

IF I TALK IM IN TROUBLE🤷🏽‍♂️ — Sorba Thomas (@SorbaThomas) March 11, 2022

The game ended 2-2 and the point was enough for Town to return to 2nd place of the table, but Bournemouth in 3rd are now just a point behind and with four games in hand.

The Baggies meanwhile move up into 12th and now find themselves seven points outside the top-six ahead of today’s games.

Refereeing standards…

The standards of officiating in the English Football League has long been blasted. This season though, managers, players and fans alike have witnessed some woeful refereeing decisions and we look to be on the verge of some major changes to the standards of officiating in the EFL.

Last night, Thomas and Huddersfield Town were hard done by. The Welshman’s boot was lowered well before Alex Mowatt made contact with the ball and he is rightly frustrated at the decision.

It may yet prove a hindrance to Town’s promotion push, and they’re next in action against Millwall next week.