Huddersfield Town let slip a two goal lead against West Brom in the Championship last night, eventually drawing 2-2.

Huddersfield Town move up to 2nd after the result, but Bournemouth now have four games in hand on the Terriers.

Last night, Danny Ward score either side of half-time giving the Terriers a two goal lead, before West Brom eventually came back to draw the game.

A few players on the Huddersfield side stood out last night, but none more so than defender Tom Lees.

What the stats say…

Tom Lees signed for the terriers in the summer of 2021 after a really impressive seven-year career at Hillsborough for Sheffield Wednesday.

He instantly made an impression in the Huddersfield team and has been a regular starter throughout the season.

According to WhoScored, Lees has been Huddersfield’s third best performer this season with a very good average match rating of 7.04. Lees had a very solid game against West Brom though, with some very impressive standalone stats.

In the game Lees made an impressive nine clearances, which was the most anyone had made in the game, and he also won six aerial duels which was another stat he led in that game.

Lees also impressed in his passing numbers, making 48 passes at a rate of 85.4% and was a gateway to getting the Terriers from defence to attack.

Lees’ defensive partner Matty Pearson also helped defensively, putting up seven clearances, three tackles and two interceptions and as a duo they made an immense partnership.

Despite losing out on two points, last night’s draw is still a decent point on the road for Huddersfield Town who next travel to Millwall next week.