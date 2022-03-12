Tranmere Rovers continued their promotion push yesterday with a well fought 3-2 win against Mansfield Town in League Two.

The win saw Rovers move up to 3rd in the League Two table, ending a winless run of five games and placing the Whites back into the fight for automatic promotion after coming into this weekend in 6th.

A lot can be said about striker Elliott Nevitt’s performance off the bench, scoring two goals, including a 95th minute winner and changing the game after coming on for Paul Glatzel.

Whilst the former non-league star put on a show at Prenton Park, other players certainly put in their shift to contribute to the win. The main contributor being 40-year-old Peter Clarke.

What the stats say…

Clarke has been in a Rovers shirt for the best part of two seasons now, and has become a favourite among many Tranmere fans.

The powerful centre-back signed for Rovers in January of 2020 and has earned the right to the captains’ armband leading the Whites’ formidable defence this season.

According to WhoScored the centre-back has been Rovers’ best performer this season and has played every league fixture.

Yesterday Clarke put up some stunning stats though. He played next to his regular centre-back partner Tom Davies and put in a really good game at the heart of defence.

Clarke cleared the ball from danger a staggering 11 times in the game – which is his third highest number of clearances in a game all season. On top of that the 40-year-old defender also won five aerials, including an all important first goal that got Rovers of the mark in the first place.

Although Clarke didn’t manage a single tackle in the game he did manage to intercept three passes, which ties his record for the season.

Clarke was aided by a great performance from left-back Callum MacDonald who made five tackles in the match and had three blocks.