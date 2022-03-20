Blackpool have had some memorable centre-backs in their 134 year history.

However, in the 21st Century, they have struggled for success barring their season in the Premier League in 2010/11. Despite this, there have still been some players that will live long in the memory of the Bloomfield Road faithful.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at Blackpool’s top five centre-backs of the 21st Century so far…

Alex Baptise (2008 – 2013)

Despite spending some of his minutes at right-back, Baptise makes this list. The now 36-year-old starred under Holloway as Blackpool made history. Baptise made 170 league appearances for the Tangerines in his five-year spell at the club which saw a promotion to and a relegation from the Premier League. He left the club in 2013 for his first spell at Bolton Wanderers.

Clark Robinson (2015 – 2018)

A less glamorous name, but nonetheless Robinson still played a big part in Blackpool’s modern history. After being released by Aberdeen, he joined Blackpool on a free transfer. His performances helped the club regain their League One status before he left for Rotherham United which brought mixed success which included a relegation and promotion from and to the Championship. But he is more known for being a rock when Blackpool were in complete turmoil.

Ian Evatt (2006 – 2013)

Like the aforementioned Baptise, Evatt saw a promotion to and relegation from the Premier League as the duo formed a strong partnership. In fact, they are still together as Baptise plays for Evatt’s Bolton in League One. But for the Seasiders, Evatt won hearts over with his performances. He made 230 league appearances including a starring performance in the 2010 Championship play-off final against Cardiff City.

Kelvin Mellor (2016 – 2018)

Like Robinson, Mellor was a solid player when everything around the club was chaos as the club slumped to League Two. Mellor also had to feature at right-back, but it was his performances centrally that saw him blossom. He managed to make 89 appearances for the Pool in just two seasons, showing how integral he was in getting the club back into England’s third division.

Marvin Ekpiteta (2020 – Present)

Since Critchley’s arrival, no player has been so integral to Blackpool’s success. Having starred in the promotion campaign, via the play-offs in true Blackpool fashion, and been ever-present in the Championship. Ekpiteta has arguably been the club’s best centre-back in the 21st century despite having only made just over 50 appearances.