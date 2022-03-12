Wycombe Wanderers host Rotherham United in League One this afternoon.

Gareth Ainsworth’s Chairboys welcome Paul Warne’s Millers to Adams Park in what is one of many high stake games in League One this afternoon, with MK Dons vs Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth going on elsewhere.

Wycombe Wanderers have managed to get back on track with back-to-back wins after going through a rough patch of late. The Chairboys are one point outside the play-offs as they look to return to the Championship.

Rotherham United are the current league leaders but are winless in their last two, allowing second place Wigan Athletic to close the gap with games in hand. The Millers will look to get back on track but face a tough test at Adams Park.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“Neither side have been at their best of late and will look to get back on track in this one. Both sides have it all to play for and are two physical sides that like to make games a battle.



“Rotherham will have to put the Wembley celebrations on hold and have to make sure the gap between themselves and those below doesn’t get any smaller.



“I see this one being tight but The Millers may just edge it.”

Score prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Rotherham United



Ollie Chesters



“Wycombe come into this game having won their last two, but the most important factor is the amount of goals they’ve been scoring in recent weeks. With Rotherham’s defence looking to be weaker than usual at the moment, this could definitely go in Wycombe’s favour.

“Rotherham on the other hand are looking to bounce straight back after a tough loss in their last league game and will definitely need three points to continue their title race. Striker Michael Smith will definitely not be the easiest task to defend.

“I think Rotherham will just edge this one, but it’ll be a great game.”

Score prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 2-3 Rotherham United



Luke Phelps



“Rotherham are one of the best attacking sides that League One has ever seen. They’re a complete unit under Paul Warne this season and I fully expect them to claim at least promotion this season.

“Wycombe meanwhile have fallen well out of promotion contention. Their less attractive style of play has been exposed and going to against a fast-paced Rotherham side, I think they’ll be exposed one again.”

Score prediction: Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Rotherham United

