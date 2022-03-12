Ipswich Town host Portsmouth in League One this afternoon.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town host Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth in what is a huge match for both sides in their bids for the top-six.

The hosts had a torrid start to the season which resulted in the sacking of Paul Cook. McKenna came in and quickly steadied the ship, and the Tractor Boys are now unbeaten in eight and making a huge push for the top-six.

Pompey themselves are unbeaten in seven and are really in the driving seat for the play-off spots with their two games in hand.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game.

James Cheap

“This one has all the attributes to be a high-scoring entertaining game between two quality attacking sides.



“Ipswich have unreal creativity in Wes Burns and Bersant Celina but this could be matched by the likes of Ronan Curtis and Joe Morrell for Pompey.



“I can’t see much splitting the two sides.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 1-1 Portsmouth



James Ray



“This weekend is full of big games in League One – this being one of them.

“Ipswich have been formidable since McKenna’s appointment and Portman Road has become a real fortress, but Pompey have been in flying form recently, pulling off some seriously impressive results.

“It could go either way, but I’m backing Ipswich to nick this one – just.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 1-0 Portsmouth



Andy McCormac



“Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth is a clash between two teams who fancy their chances of gate-crashing the League 1 playoffs. Neither has much margin for error. Both teams need to win to keep the momentum going, making ground on those above.

“I predict an entertaining and attacking, high scoring game. It’s also true to say that a draw helps nobody – but I think that’s exactly what we’ll get.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-2 Portsmouth