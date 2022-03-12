Bolton Wanderers host Plymouth Argyle in League One this afternoon.

Ian Evatt’s Trotters welcome Steven Schumacher’s Pilgrims to the University of Bolton Stadium in what sets up to be an entertaining affair.

Bolton Wanderers have played some scintillating football on their day this season, but they’ve had serious issues with inconsistency and their day hasn’t come as often as they would have hoped.

As for Plymouth Argyle, they had a terrific start to the season. Manager Ryan Lowe began to attract interest and was poached by Championship side Preston North End. Lowe’s departure resulted in a dip in form for Argyle, but now they’re back to their best under Schumacher and look in good stead to finish in a play-off spot.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“Bolton are in splendid form of late but are very prone to the odd slip-up. Plymouth are going strong and will pose a real threat for what can be a brittle Bolton defence.

“Both sides play excellent attacking football that is easy on the eye. This one will be decided by which version of either side turns up on the day and it could easily go either way.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-3 Plymouth Argyle

Will Gregory



“Ian Evatt’s Bolton side have looked a lot sharper going forward and I think that this could be a close contest between two sides who play similar styles of football. Former Accrington star Dion Charles has proved to be a bright spark going forward scoring six goals since joining Wanderers. However, I do not believe that they will get the better of Plymouth who seem to be back on track.

“Argyle struggled to find form after manager Ryan Lowe left for the Preston job but the Pilgrims seem to be working well again under new boss Steven Schumacher. Ryan Hardie looks clinical going forward and could prove to be too much to handle for the Bolton defence.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Plymouth Argyle



James Ray



“This game is a big one for both sides – Plymouth would strengthen their grip on a top-six spot with a win, while Bolton may be too far away to make a late surge for the play-offs if they lose.

“You could make a case for either side winning this one, but I don’t think there will be anything to split the two.

“Bolton nick it if their star men are on form, but I think it’ll end level.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Plymouth Argyle

