Blackpool host Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

The Seasiders host the Swans in a mid-table clash at Bloomfield Road. Both sides have suffered from inconsistency in the Championship this season. Neither have been in threat of relegation but neither look in shape to make a late dash for the top-six.

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool have won two on the bounce a look in good stead going into this one. Russell Martin’s Swansea City suffered from a heavy defeat in midweek at the hands of league leaders Fulham. The Swans will hope to make this an anomaly in what has been a good run of form.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“Both sides go into this one looking in good stead. I’m expecting a high-scoring affair between two attacking sides that play exciting football.



“Blackpool have the attacking threat of Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery, meanwhile Swansea have Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe who certainly know where the back of the net is.



“I’m expecting an entertaining one.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-2 Swansea City



Ollie Chesters



“Blackpool’s scoring will definitely be of massive help to them in this game – the last time they went goalless in a game was back in 2021. Defender Marvin Ekpiteta will definitely be a player to watch out for.

“Swansea on the other hand, their defensive record isn’t something to boast about, and after their loss in midweek, confidence levels could be low going into this game. But I do think they have the offensive threat to get the game going.

“I think Blackpool will win this game in a fairly easy affair.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 3-1 Swansea City



Luke Phelps



“Blackpool and Swansea are arguably two of the most inconsistent and unpredictable teams in the league – both have the players able to win games but both are prone to easy defeats.

“Swansea though go into this game in good form. Their attacking players are really starting to gel and with Jamie Paterson back, they look strong.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Swansea City

