Millwall host Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

Garry Rowett’s Millwall welcome Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough to The Den in a game that will have huge implications on the top-six.

Millwall currently sit in ninth place, just four points outside the play-off spots. The Lions are currently six unbeaten and will be high in spirit going into this one.

Middlesbrough are one just place above Millwall and are only two points outside the play-offs. Boro have enjoyed some highs in the FA Cup in recent weeks but their Championship form has dipped. The Boro have suffered from three losses in their last five in the league and could do with three points in this one.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“Millwall will look to continue their unbeaten run on home soil but face a tough challenge against a Boro side who will be looking for a reaction from their heavy defeat in midweek.



“Jake Cooper has been one of many immense defenders for Millwall, guiding them to four clean sheets in their last five games. It will take some doing for Wilder’s side to break this resolute Millwall backline down.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-0 Middlesbrough



Adam Lawler



“Much to the disappointment of two of the most impassioned and vocal fanbases in the Championship, this game is set to be a dull and rough affair with no goals and a red card I the offing.

“Both are breathing down each other’s necks at level points and just outside the play offs but with recent yo-yo form of both clubs, there’s little to break the deadlock and decide a victor.”

Score prediction: Millwall 0-0 Middlesbrough



Luke Phelps



“Millwall are one of the league’s form sides right now and they come into a game against another side chasing the top-six. Boro though were brought back down to earth v Sheffield United last time out, so Wilder will be keen to get a response.

“Two good teams going up against each other often makes for a cagey affair, and that’s exactly what I’m expecting today.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Middlesbrough

