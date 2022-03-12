AFC Bournemouth host Derby County in the Championship this afternoon.

Scott Parker’s Cherries welcome Wayne Rooney’s Rams to the Vitality Stadium in what is a huge match for both sides at opposite ends of the Championship table.

Bournemouth have endured a rough start to 2022 – losses to Luton Town and Hull City have seen league leaders Fulham extend their gap at the top. The Cherries managed to regain form winning three on the bounce in February, but are now winless in their last two games and are in big need of three points with Huddersfield Town on their tail.

As for Derby County, they managed a crucial 2-0 home win against fellow relegation battlers Barnsley last weekend. The Rams are now five points from safety and will look to close that gap with a win in this one.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“This one is a game between two sides fighting at opposite ends of the table with contrasting form. Derby County will go into this one on a high after last weekend’s huge win over Barnsley.



“Bournemouth have been very inconsistent of late and desperately need three points in this one with teams below looking to overtake them.



“It’ll be close but I fancy Derby to ride their momentum.”

Score prediction: AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Derby County



Ollie Chesters

“Bournemouth winger Jamal Lowe is in very good form at the moment and could definitely pose a threat to the Derby defence, but I think considering their recent results they aren’t looking very strong going into this one.

“Derby will definitely be looking to go for all three points with Bournemouth’s form dropping, and going into this one off the back of a massive 2-0 win against Barnsley they certainly carry the momentum going into the game.

“I think it’ll be a close contest and will end in a draw.”

Score Prediction: AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Derby County

Adam Lawler



“Derby are still five points away from safety, but looking hungry and determined as ever to keep themselves up. They need points and despite being 2nd, Bournemouth have struggled against weaker oppositions, clinching a point against the Posh midweek.

“Rooney’s boys will hit the Cherries in the first half but Bournemouth will again scrap a late win around the 75th, to continue their inconsistent defence of automatic promotion.”

Score Prediction: AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Derby County

