Derby County are so close to pulling off what seemed to many to be impossible at the start of the season.

They were deducted 21 points in total but are now five points off safety in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney has worked miracles at Pride Park, and the work he has done has brought joy to the fans of Derby County who haven’t had the easiest of times recently. With all the drama off the pitch, the players’ will and determination to stay up this season has been a blessing for the fans.

Last weekend they beat fellow strugglers Barnsley thanks to two goals from Ravel Morrison.

Today they come up against promotion-chasing Bournemouth who will be tricky opposition for the Rams.

Derby County team news

Kamil Jozwiak won’t be included in the squad as he had his move to Charlotte FC confirmed yesterday. The fee was around £2million for the Polish winger who was at their inaugural game of the MLS campaign.

Derby County haven’t had any fresh injuries from last weekend, and after their 2-0 win, it is unlikely that Rooney will make any changes to his team.

Predicted XI

Allsop (GK)

Byrne

Davies

Cashin

Ebosele

Bielik

Bird

Ebiowei

Morrison

Lawrence

Plange

Fight until the end…

Derby County have shown that they will fight for three points every game, and Rooney will be proud of the team he has put together with limited resources.

They are five points adrift of Reading who have a game in hand over them, but are struggling under interim manager Paul Ince.

Bournemouth will be a tough test, but expect Derby County to put up a good fight yet again.