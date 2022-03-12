For Birmingham City and Lee Bowyer, the season is coming to a slow end as they are comfortably 16 points above the relegation zone.

Birmingham City were victorious last time out, winning away at Bristol City with Tahith Chong and Nico Gordon on the scoresheet for the Blues.

Today, they face a home tie against Hull City, a side who are on the Blues’ tail, just three points behind them.

It will be a tough test for Bowyer’s team who are looking to improve ahead of next season.

Team news

George Friend has suffered another setback in his road to recovery. Friend hasn’t played since January 30th and has had a small surgery on his knee which will keep him out until April.

Up top, things are looking positive for Birmingham City as Bowyer has Troy Deeney close to returning. There is no timescale for Deeney yet but things are looking positive for the boyhood Blues fan.

Birmingham City do have Teden Mengi and Jeremie Bela back available for selection. The pair have been in training all week and should make the bench as a minimum today.

Maxime Colin is also closing in on a return to the Birmingham City team. Colin joined training later in the week, so today’s fixture may come too soon for Colin.

Predicted XI

Etheridge (GK)

Graham

Gordon

Roberts

Pedersen

Hernandez

Gardner

Sunjic

Bacuna

Chong

Hogan

Bowyer will be pushing his team to end this season strong as they prepare to take a step up next season.

This season has been a season of building for Birmingham City, and today’s game against Hull City will be a test of their progress.