Blackburn Rovers look to continue their promotion push today as they host Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers’ form has been up and down of late. Midweek they drew 0-0 away at Millwall in a game they hoped to pick up three vital points.

After recent results, Blackburn Rovers slipped off the pace of the top two and have been caught up by those teams chasing the play-offs.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Joe Rankin-Costello made a return to the squad for the first time in 12 months against Millwall. Tony Mowbray confirmed that they will make a late fitness call on Rankin-Costello before today’s game.

A big boost for Blackburn Rovers this weekend is the return of Reda Khadra – Mowbray confirmed that the German will be back today. Khadra missed Tuesday’s game after picking up an injury last weekend.

Ryan Nyambe, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Daniel Ayala, Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda, Dilan Markanday and Ben Brereton are all still out injured.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Lenihan

Van Hecke

Wharton

Rankin-Costello

Travis

Johnson

Pickering

Dolan

Giles

Khadra

Khadra’s return…

The return to the team of Khadra will be a big boost for Blackburn Rovers this season as they are in desperate need of someone to fill the boots of Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Khadra is on loan from Brighton and has impressed with five goals and four assists this season. Since Brereton-Diaz has been absent, Khadra has been the main attacking threat, and his presence was missed on Tuesday night at The Den.

Today’s fixture is a must-win for Blackburn Rovers as they look to get their promotion chase back on track.