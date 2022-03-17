AFC Wimbledon have famed themselves on having tough-tackling centre-halves across their 132-year history.

The 21st century has seen the Dons climb through the divisions with ease, achieving six promotions in under 20 years. Despite not playing at the same level as previous legends, many Dons centre-backs etched their names into Wimbledon folklore.

Here we look at AFC Wimbledon’s top five centre-backs of the 21st century so far…

Jason Goodliffe (2007-2009)

The definition of a no-nonsense defender, Goodliffe would bully opposition strikers for fun.

Spending three years with the Dons, Goodliffe captained the club to successive promotions from the Ryman Premier and the Conference South in 2008 and 2009. He made over 50 appearances for the club and his leadership in this time was invaluable. He is now part of the management team at Sutton United.

Paul Robinson (2015-2018)

Another old-school defender makes the list, the experienced Robinson joined the Dons in the summer of 2015. In his first season at the club, Robinson was ever-present for the Wombles and was instrumental in getting the club promoted via the play-offs. At his time in South London, he made over 100 appearances and was a key man in establishing Wimbledon as a League One club.

Jamie Stuart (2010-2012)

Stuart has the honour of being the first man to captain Wimbledon in their return to the Football League in 2011 whilst also scoring the Dons’ first goal in League Two. He made over 50 appearances for the club and will go down as a legend in achieving promotion and leading the Dons away from relegation in 2012.

Will Nightingale (2014-present)

The most capped player on the list is Nightingale with 170 games. The first player to come through the Wimbledon academy and establish himself in the first team, Nightingale was club captain for two years between 2018-2020.

Scoring the first goal at Plough Lane in front of fans back in August, No matter what happens next for Nightingale, he goes down as a Dons legend at centre-back.

Brett Johnson (2009-2012)

Johnson was the equivalent to the Conference Premier’s Virgil Van Dijk in his time with Wimbledon.

Johnson joined in 2009 and was pivotal in the promotion season to League Two in 2011 playing all 120 minutes in the Playoff final. He chipped in with six goals in the promotion season as well. Johnson had a wand of a left foot for a centre-half and showed his class throughout his time with the Dons.