Forest Green Rovers have had some legendary centre-backs over the course of their 133-year history.

The 21st Century to date has seen some top-quality centre-backs appear for Forest Green – definitely more so since Rovers got promoted into the Football League for the very first time in their history.

Here, in no particular order, we take a look at Forest Green’s top five centre-backs of the 21st Century so far…

Ethan Pinnock (2016-2017)

Starting off with a serious fans’ favourite here. Pinnock has gone from playing in the National League with Forest Green to now being at Premier League side Brentford.

After making his debut in 2016, Pinnock played 37 league games and scored three goals. He was a very key part of Mark Cooper’s side achieving promotion to the Football League and played in every single play-off game too. Pinnock is now 28 and has established a spot at Brentford and his rise to success will stay in the hearts of Forest Green forever.

Dale Bennett (2013-2018)

Bennett was more of a right-back in his time with Forest Green Rovers, but he also played comfortably at centre-back when he was called upon.

The legendary defender clocked up 196 games for the club, scoring five goals and assisting 11. Bennett made 146 appearances in the National League and 33 appearances in League Two. Bennett has since retired but again, his legacy at Forest Green will never be forgotten by the New Lawn faithful.

Jordan Moore-Taylor (2020-present)

Moore-Taylor is the only centre-back on this list that still remains at the club. The 28-year old has made 66 appearances for Forest Green with 57 coming in the league. He has contributed to four goals and an assist in his time with the League Two club.

Moore-Taylor has been a key part to success this season under Rob Edwards. His role in the back three hasn’t gone unnoticed as he reads the game very well. He will be keen to help Rovers secure promotion to League One, which would give him a deserved chance to test himself at a higher level.

Liam Kitching (2019-2021)

Kitching is another centre-back who shares a similar success story to Pinnock. He joined the club in the summer of 2019 from Leeds United and has since moved to Championship side Barnsley for an estimated six-figure fee.

Kitching made 53 appearances for Forest Green Rovers and, in his time with the club, he also provided three assists.

Farrend Rawson (2018-2020)

Rawson is the last centre-back on this list. He joined the club from Derby County in 2018 and made 97 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals in his time with the club.

Rawson is now at fellow promotion chasers Mansfield Town.