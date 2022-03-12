Sheffield United were impressive during the week, dismantling play-off rivals Middlesbrough 4-1.

Paul Heckingbottom has done a great job with a team that started slow this season. He’s turned them into a team that is expecting to at least reach the play-offs after a resurgent run of form.

This weekend their attention turns to a tough trip to Coventry City who are looking to finish this season on a high after impressing throughout the campaign.

Sheffield United team news

Influential midfielder John Fleck limped off injured in their midweek fixture. Heckingbottom confirmed it would be days rather than weeks as he has a muscle injury, this weekend may come too soon for the former Coventry player.

Chris Basham will be out until after the international break after Heckingbottom confirmed he has damaged knee ligaments.

Heckingbottom spoke on Sunday about Conor Hourihane and Rhys Norrington-Davies both having their fitness managed, but with a lot of injuries, the pair are likely to start.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Davies

Egan

Robinson

Osborn

Berge

Norwood

Hourihane

Norrington-Davies

Gibbs-White

Sharp

Almost at the finish line…

Sheffield United had a poor start to the season, and some may have feared the worst, but Heckingbottom has turned it around.

The form of Morgan Gibbs-White has been a catalyst for their turnaround. Playing up top with Billy Sharp may have not been the position he imagined himself, but because of injuries to other strikers, he is there and in fine form.

As we reach the latter stages of the season, Heckingbottom will be hoping Gibbs-White continues his fine form and helps guide them into the play-offs.