Sheffield Wednesday fell to 8th in League One during the week, after teams around them won vital games to leapfrog the Owls.

Darren Moore’s team go into today’s fixture against Cambridge United on the back of a surprise 3-1 defeat against Lincoln City. The Owls were in fine form before the trip to Lincoln City last weekend but walked away with zero points.

An immediate bounce back is important for the Owls as they look to ensure they reach the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

One positive from last weekend was the return to action for key striker Lee Gregory. The striker signed last summer and has been impressive for the Owls, scoring eight goals this campaign. Moore hasn’t been one to rush players back in, but this might change given their position.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also featured last weekend after an ankle injury and will continue his progress this weekend.

Harlee Dean, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Olamide Shodipo and Josh Windass were all pictured in training this week but it is unknown if they’ll make the team this weekend.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Hutchinson

Gibson

Hunt

Byers

Luongo

Bannan

Johnson

Paterson

Berahino

Must win games…

With 11 games left for Moore’s team, winning their home games will be crucial for the Owls to make the play-offs.

Cambridge United have a relaxed end to the season compared to Sheffield Wednesday, something that may favour the visitors today. Their players know they are safe and will be relaxed as they visit Hillsborough.

Luckily for Sheffield Wednesday fans, they have two games in hand over 4th place Oxford United and 5th place Sunderland – their play-off fate is in their hands.