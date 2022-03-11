Middlesbrough face Millwall at The Den tomorrow afternoon where they are looking to get their first away win of 2022.

Middlesbrough have lost four of their last five away games, drawing the other away at QPR. Millwall boast a solid home record and so it will be a difficult task for Chris Wilder’s side.

A win for Boro could take them as high as fifth if other results go their way.

Team news

Wilder confirmed that Riley McGree will miss the trip to Millwall on Saturday after aggravating his calf injury.

Martin Payero is on the road to recovery but tomorrow’s clash will come too soon for the Argentine.

Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher are out for the season and will play no part tomorrow.

However, centre-back Anfernee Dijksteel is back after Wilder confirmed the defender has recovered from the illness that saw him sit out the defeat at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Predicted XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Aaron Connolly

ST – Folarin Balogun

We predict two changes from the side that lost at Sheffield United, with Lee Peltier and Andraz Sporar dropping out in place of the returning Anfernee Dijksteel and for Tuesday’s goalscorer Folarin Balogun.

Middlesbrough’s midfield did look leggy at Bramall Lane, but with Martin Payero and Riley McGree out injured, Wilder is limited in his options to rotate in the middle of the pitch.

McNair could drop into midfield, yet we think Wilder will stick with his tried and tested go-to trio.