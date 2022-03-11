‘I’m loving it’ – Nottingham Forest loan man hasn’t ruled out potential permanent transfer
Sheffield United’s Max Lowe has suggested that he might be open to making his Nottingham Forest loan spell permanent.
Lowe, 24, joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan last summer. The former Derby County man was signed by Sheffield United ahead of last season but managed just eight Premier League appearances before the Blades’ relegation.
With left-back options in decent supply at Bramall Lane, Lowe was granted a loan move away from the club and since, he’s prevailed at Forest.
He’s featured 19 times in the Championship this season having spent some time on the sidelines with injury, recording four assists and one goal in the Championship this season.
And now, Lowe has hinted that he might be open to making his loan stay at the City Ground permanent at the end of this season.
He told The Star:
“I’m loving it. I haven’t had a bad day since I came into the building, to be honest.
“Not just myself; all the loan lads, we all want to stay here. We’re all loving it. We all speak so highly about the club and the fans.
“I just don’t take any day for granted, being with the gaffer and the staff. Everyone here has been really nice. Long may that continue.”
On the up…
Forest looked like relegation fodder under Chris Hughton at the start of this season. Now though, with Steve Cooper at the helm, Forest are battling for a spot in the top-six.
The club has a lot of good, young players and a lot of good players on loan like Lowe, Djed Spence and James Garner.
But that could leave Cooper light on numbers in the summer when their deals expire and so the Forest boss could yet be keen on making some of his loans permanent.
Spence has been linked with some top clubs in Europe and so a move for him looks far-fetched, with Garner looking set for a Premier League loan deal next season.
Lowe then could be a priority for Cooper in the summer and it could yet be a move that goes through, with Lowe seemingly happy at the club and with Sheffield United still having plenty of left-backs.
Up next for Nottingham Forest is a game v Reading in the Championship tomorrow.