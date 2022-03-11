Sheffield United’s Max Lowe has suggested that he might be open to making his Nottingham Forest loan spell permanent.

Lowe, 24, joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan last summer. The former Derby County man was signed by Sheffield United ahead of last season but managed just eight Premier League appearances before the Blades’ relegation.

With left-back options in decent supply at Bramall Lane, Lowe was granted a loan move away from the club and since, he’s prevailed at Forest.

He’s featured 19 times in the Championship this season having spent some time on the sidelines with injury, recording four assists and one goal in the Championship this season.

And now, Lowe has hinted that he might be open to making his loan stay at the City Ground permanent at the end of this season.

He told The Star:

“I’m loving it. I haven’t had a bad day since I came into the building, to be honest.