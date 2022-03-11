Nottingham Forest host Reading in the Championship this weekend.

Nottingham Forest welcome Reading to the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, in a game which Steve Cooper will see as a must-win if his side are to achieve a top-six spot in the Championship.

Forest are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions and booked a spot in the FA Cup quarter-final with a win over Huddersfield Town in their last outing.

Reading meanwhile sit in 21st place of the table after a dire season to date – they’ve lost their last two in the league and have won only one of their last eight away fixtures, with five points currently separating them from the drop zone.

And making his prediction for tomorrow’s game, Sky Sport’s David Prutton had this to say:

“Nottingham Forest are enjoying a dream FA Cup run but they need to keep their mind on the task at hand as they prepare to face Reading on Saturday. The Championship play-offs are still within sight.

“Reading have endured back-to-back defeats now under interim boss Paul Ince, and the sides below them are starting to loom menacingly again. From what I’ve seen in the last couple of games it’s hard to make a case for them to take anything from the City Ground.”

Against the odds…

Reading will be written off by most ahead of tomorrow’s trip to the City Ground. It’s understandable given their recent form and also the form of Nottingham Forest, but the Royals still have some quality players in their ranks who can do Forest damage.

The likes of Lucas Joao and John Swift are proven at this level and they could yet cause Forest problems, and Cooper’s side are no stranger to a shock defeat either.

But still, it’s very difficult to see anything other than a Forest win tomorrow – a win for them could lift them as high as 8th depending on other results, with five points currently separating them from Luton Town in 6th.