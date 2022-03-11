Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has confirmed midfielder Jamie Lindsay is “doubtful” for their upcoming tie against Wycombe Wanderers.

Lindsay, 26, has been in and out of the Rotherham United starting XI for much of this season, but he was started against Hartlepool United in their EFL Trophy clash earlier this week.

However, the midfielder was forced off in the first half through a shoulder issue.

Now, following the midweek win, Rotherham United face Wycombe Wanderers this weekend, but they are set to be without Lindsay.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Millers boss Warne said that he is “doubtful” of Lindsay’s involvement, admitting that the Scottish midfielder is a little downbeat after being forced off through the injury despite having an injection in his arm to help him.

Here’s what he had to say on the midfielder’s situation:

“He’s a little downbeat because he thought he was fit enough to play.

“He’d had an injection in his arm and as the game went on you could tell he was struggling.

“It wasn’t an easy substitution to make, but it was the right thing to do. Whether he will be available to travel at the weekend is doubtful.”

Who could play in his absence?

Ben Wiles and Ollie Rathbone will be the leading contenders to start against Wycombe Wanderers, operating slightly further forward than Dan Barlaser.

Hakeem Odoffin is also an option but he is better suited to a more defensive role.

It was Mickel Miller who came on for Lindsay against Hartlepool United, so he will have his eye on a starting spot too.

Regardless of who starts in midfield, Rotherham United will be determined to pick up all three points. Victory could see them build a seven-point gap at the top of the table and would also be a big dent to Wycombe Wanderers’ play-off hopes, with the club currently one point outside of the top-six in 7th place.