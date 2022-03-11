Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed Reda Khadra is set to return this weekend after a short absence with a calf problem.

The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee has made a good impact with Blackburn Rovers this season, impressing either out on the wing or in behind the number nine as a second striker or attacking midfielder.

Khadra has managed five goals and four assists for Rovers, but he was absent from the squad for only the second time since October when Mowbray’s men drew 0-0 with Millwall earlier this week.

A calf problem kept the German sidelined for that game, but he is now poised to feature against Bristol City.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Mowbray sad that Khadra has been back in training and, providing there is no reaction, he will be available to face the Robins this weekend. Here’s what he had to say:

“Reda trained today and we’ll make sure there’s no reaction tomorrow for him to play against Bristol City.

“That’s a positive for us, to have another option at the top end of the pitch. Reda’s sneaked one or two goals in over recent weeks and he’ll help our situation. We’re being careful with lots of players because we need to get through these games.

“We don’t want to over-work them and we want to minimise the training a bit.”

A must-win game

If Blackburn Rovers fall to defeat against Bristol City and results elsewhere go against them, they could drop out of the play-off spots this weekend.

Their faltering form over recent months has seen them drop out of the automatic promotion hunt and is now putting them at risk of falling out of the top-six altogether.

Nigel Pearson’s Robins won’t be an easy test but they too have been on a poor run of form recently. Blackburn Rovers won’t be overlooking any opponent, especially given their recent form, but they should be defeating 19th placed Bristol City this weekend.