Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo has had a fine season so far in the Championship, and the Englishman has been linked with both Celtic and West Ham.

The attacker has scored six and assisted eight in his 22 league outings for the Robins so far this season, having become a key player under Nigel Pearson this season.

Nottingham Forest made a late move on deadline day for Semenyo but since, Celtic have been closely linked with the Englishman whose agent is said to have been in contact with Celtic’s senior scout Craig Strachan, with West Ham also said to be interested.

Speaking back in February on the progress that Semenyo has made this season, Robins boss Pearson said:

“Antoine has made great progress and a real contribution to the collective effort.

“Everyone at the club is proud of him for winning this award. He is a real threat with his power and pace – he must be a nightmare to play against! His challenge now is to keep developing and adding elements to his game to make him even more effective.”

Semenyo is under contract at Ashton Gate until 2023 but the club have the option of extending it by a further year.

Season so far…

Semenyo has racked up some impressive goal and assists numbers this season, and some impressive averages too.

As per WhoScored, Semenyo averages 2.1 shots per game, 0.9 key passes, 1.3 dribbles per game and is fouled on average 0.9 times per game.

Elsewhere, Semenyo records an average of 17.2 passes per game with an average pass success rate of 74.7%.

And he chips in with the defensive side of things too with an average of 0.8 tackles per game, and 0.2 interceptions and clearances.

Semenyo then seems to be a complete player. He has all the attributes of a modern attacker and at 22 years old, he’s still a very young footballer.

It might take a lot for Bristol City to part ways with him in the summer but Semenyo certainly looks like an investment worth making.